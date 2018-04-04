Quantcast

Search continues for a missing aircraft

Written By Nia Bender
Members of Colorado's Civil Air Patrol are continuing their search for an overdue plane that left from the Erie airport for Richfield, Utah on Monday morning.

The lone pilot took off aboard his Cessna 210 single-engine plane Monday at 8 a.m. and was reported missing to the Air Force at 7:15 that night, according to Major Mike Fassi with Civil Air Patrol.

Fassi says the Air Force told CAP to wait until Tuesday morning to send planes out to search for the missing pilot and his aircraft.

Nine aircraft searched for the missing pilot on Tuesday and covered 120 miles doing so.

The pilot hadn't submitted a flight plan, something Fassi says isn't mandatory but definitely would have helped in an emergency situation like this. Also in the flight plan would have been a weather report, something that would also help search and rescue operations.

Authorities aren't sure what route the pilot could have taken, so their planes first searched a straight line from Erie to Richfield. After that, they began to search in grids, since the pilot could have deviated from the direct route in any number of ways.

At this time, Fassi says he can't release a plane number or the name of the missing pilot. He also couldn't say if the pilot was from Colorado or what his potential training might have been.

Ground teams are also being assembled to help out.

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

    Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January.  The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.  

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

