Cañon City PD looking for missing woman

The Cañon City Police Department is on the look out for Patty Wainer.

According to the department, Wainer was last seen Sunday afternoon. She left here home around 2 p.m., did not tell anyone where she was going, and has not been seen since.

The Police Department said that it does not believe she is in danger, but that her absence has raised concerns for her welfare.

The department is asking that anyone with information or that has seen her call the Cañon City Police Department at 719-276-5600.