Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King's death 50-years later

50-years ago today, a single gunshot rang out at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. It forever changed history. Thousands of people are gathering today to remember the death of Dr. Martin Luther King and the impact that his death had on our nation.

Martin Luther King Jr. was a social activist and Baptist minister who played a key role in the American civil rights movement from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968. King sought equality and human rights for African Americans, the economically disadvantaged and all victims of injustice through peaceful protest.

The Martin Luther King holiday commission is hosting their own memorial ceremony in Pueblo today. It's being held at the statue of Dr. King and Emmett Till, near the former Martin Luther King Jr. Heritage Center and Museum. The rally starts at noon.

Here in the Spring's, the NAACP is holding a rally to observe Dr. King's legacy at Acacia Park starting at noon at "Uncle Wilber's Fountain," the rally will feature variety of guest speakers and faith leaders from the area. They'll be recommitting to Dr. King's principles of peace, nonviolence, social justice and love for all humankind