4 presumed dead in Marine helicopter crash

4 presumed dead in Marine helicopter crash

SAN DIEGO (AP) -

A Marine helicopter has crashed during a Southern California training mission and authorities believe all four crew members were killed.
  
The military says the CH-53E Super Stallion went down shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near El Centro.
  
The helicopter was with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing out of the Miramar air station near San Diego.
  
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
  
Authorities aren't releasing the names of the victims or their home towns.

  • Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

  • Emergency responders seek legal help after deceased grandma leaves controversial gift

    Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January.  The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.  

  • Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

