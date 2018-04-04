Person found unresponsive outside of Veterans Living Center in Walsenburg

An investigation is underway in Huerfano County Sheriff's Office as a person was found unresponsive outside the Spanish Peaks Veterans Living Center just west of Walsenburg.

News 5 is told all of the people at the Veterans Living Center are accounted for. The living center is located on highway 160, two miles west of town. The Sheriff's office hasn't released any details on the investigation at this time.

The compound which houses the living center is part of the Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center which serves the community with a family clinic, hospital and emergency room facilities.