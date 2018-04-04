Mitigation Map: Is your home safe?

As we face another day of Red Flag Warnings, Colorado Springs Fire is stressing that mitigation should be our top priority! Since the beginning of this year in southern Colorado alone we've had 35 days of Red Flag Warnings.



As we all know we're in fire season year round, but some areas are at a higher risk than others. That's when this map from Springs Fire can be helpful. You can see which areas are at a very high risk, and which one are at an extreme risk. It also shows areas that still needs to be assessed.

The good news? Even if you're in a high risk area you can change your home's risk level - here's how!

You can type in your exact address into the wildfire mitigation map and it will show your risk rating, which factors in 25 different elements.

If you don't like your home or neighborhoods odds it's time to mitigate. Colorado Springs Fire offers free consultations and will let you know what actions to take.

You can start by making sure you have at least a 30 ft perimeter around your house and of course keep plants, bushes, and trees trimmed back.

The Fire Department says you should also have a "to-go" bag ready, full of supplies and water just in case you have to evacuate your home at moment's notice.