Weather Alert Day: Red Flag Warnings Return For Parts Of Southern Colorado

Today's Forecast:
Red Flag Warnings are back today across the Sangre De Cristo's from Fremont County down to Custer, Huerfano and then south from Las Animas to Baca counties. Strong winds and VERY dry air through those areas will make igniting a fire very easy, especially through the afternoon when the winds pick up. A nice side of the dry air will be the warm temperatures that return to the area today. Colorado Springs will warm to the mid 60s under afternoon cloud cover with Pueblo hitting the lower 70s. Tonight we could see some virga (rain or snow that evaporates before it hits the ground) from eastern El Paso and Pueblo counties and east into the plains, but again it's very unlikely any of that moisture will actually hit the ground, the air should dry it out.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 65; Low - 38. Warm with very dry air today and a breezy afternoon. Cool and calm tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 72; Low - 40. Very warm and dry today with a breezy afternoon. Cool and calm tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 68; Low - 41. Warm with very dry air today and a light afternoon breeze. Cool and calm tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 55; Low - 33. Mild and breezy today with very dry air. Cool and calm tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 50s; Low - 30s. Mild and breezy today with very dry air. Cool and calm tonight.
PLAINS: High - 70s; Low - 30s. Warm and very windy across the southern plains with dry air. Calm and cool tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60s/70s; Low - 30s. High fire danger with strong afternoon winds and very dry air. Calm and cool tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
Some spotty mountain moisture is possible Thursday, especially overnight, but Friday is the best chance for southern Colorado to see some rain and snow. A cold front backs into the state from the east Friday morning and afternoon and we'll likely see a rain Friday late morning or early afternoon turn to a wet, heavy snow as temperatures fall through Friday afternoon. It's too early for solid, reliable snow totals but we are thinking some snow could collect in the grassy areas before it quickly melts.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer was doing a welfare check at 502 N 11th Street when a 21-year old woman stabbed him in the neck.
A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.
