Weather Alert Day: Red Flag Warnings Return For Parts Of Southern Colorado

Red Flag Warnings are back today across the Sangre De Cristo's from Fremont County down to Custer, Huerfano and then south from Las Animas to Baca counties. Strong winds and VERY dry air through those areas will make igniting a fire very easy, especially through the afternoon when the winds pick up. A nice side of the dry air will be the warm temperatures that return to the area today. Colorado Springs will warm to the mid 60s under afternoon cloud cover with Pueblo hitting the lower 70s. Tonight we could see some virga (rain or snow that evaporates before it hits the ground) from eastern El Paso and Pueblo counties and east into the plains, but again it's very unlikely any of that moisture will actually hit the ground, the air should dry it out.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 65; Low - 38. Warm with very dry air today and a breezy afternoon. Cool and calm tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 72; Low - 40. Very warm and dry today with a breezy afternoon. Cool and calm tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 68; Low - 41. Warm with very dry air today and a light afternoon breeze. Cool and calm tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 55; Low - 33. Mild and breezy today with very dry air. Cool and calm tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 50s; Low - 30s. Mild and breezy today with very dry air. Cool and calm tonight.

PLAINS: High - 70s; Low - 30s. Warm and very windy across the southern plains with dry air. Calm and cool tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60s/70s; Low - 30s. High fire danger with strong afternoon winds and very dry air. Calm and cool tonight.

Some spotty mountain moisture is possible Thursday, especially overnight, but Friday is the best chance for southern Colorado to see some rain and snow. A cold front backs into the state from the east Friday morning and afternoon and we'll likely see a rain Friday late morning or early afternoon turn to a wet, heavy snow as temperatures fall through Friday afternoon. It's too early for solid, reliable snow totals but we are thinking some snow could collect in the grassy areas before it quickly melts.