Crews fighting trash fire in Pueblo County

Fire crews are working to put out a large trash fire in northern Pueblo County.

The fire is at the C-and-C Disposal off I-25 near mile marker 104.

The blaze has produced a large amount of smoke but has been contained to the trash. It has not spread to surrounding grass.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Several firefighters are on scene working to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. News 5 will update the story as we learn more.