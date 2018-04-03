Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames.
The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon. The grader owner, named Larry, is a former firefighter with decades of experience in fighting wildland fires. "I tend to talk to him every time we see a fire that's in the area, and this one seemed awfully close," said neighbor Christopher Jaskoski. "I gave him a call, talked to him for a couple minutes, and before you knew it, he was trudging down the road in the grader."
Shortly after sunset Monday, a switch in wind directions sent the roughly 300-acre fire racing northward toward several homes off Meridian Road. Larry drove his grader to the northern flank of the fire and lowered his plow to turn the top layer of soil over on top of the advancing flames. "At one point, he was running an east-west line, keeping if from hitting those three houses," Jaskoski said.
Larry's heroics come as no surprise to neighbor Betty McNeil Scott. "He's very honest. He's willing to help people when they need help," she said. "If you call him and say, 'Hey, I need this, something is going on,' he'll be there immediately," McNeil Scott said.
Neighbors tell News 5 they consider Larry a hero for his quick thinking and decisive action. "Anytime you're putting yourself in harm's way for the good of other people, that's pretty much the basis for that word," Jaskoski said.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer was doing a welfare check at 502 N 11th Street when a 21-year old woman stabbed him in the neck.
A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives is in custody Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
