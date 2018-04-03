Quantcast

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Maxine Choi, Cheyenne Mountain Golf - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Maxine Choi, Cheyenne Mountain Golf

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Our KOAA News 5 Athlete of the Week is Maxine Choi of Cheyenne Mountain Golf. 

The senior made the all-state list in 2017 and posted a top-10 finish at the 4A State Golf Tournament. 

Choi aims for a repeat performance in 2018 but would like to take it higher and win the state tournament. 

"I do look forward to possibly winning state and then in regional play, I hope to win that one too," Choi said. "Overall good scoring and I guess playing better than I did last year. (laughs)"

Choi excels off the tee and posted her career best round score of 73 last season. 

"I didn't think I was playing that well and then I got to my back nine and I started getting birdies and eagles and then I realized I was playing much better," Choi said. "Then I counted up my score at the end and I was number one." 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Emergency responders seek legal help after deceased grandma leaves controversial gift

    Emergency responders seek legal help after deceased grandma leaves controversial gift

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:33:41 GMT

    Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January.  The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.  

    Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January.  The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.  

  • Multiple agencies searching for woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer

    Multiple agencies searching for woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:43:39 GMT

    Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer was doing a welfare check at 502 N 11th Street when a 21-year old woman stabbed him in the neck.

    Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer was doing a welfare check at 502 N 11th Street when a 21-year old woman stabbed him in the neck.

  • Barricaded suspect will not face charges after explosives scare

    Barricaded suspect will not face charges after explosives scare

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:36:59 GMT

    A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives is in custody Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car. 

    A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives is in custody Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?