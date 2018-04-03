KOAA Athlete of the Week: Maxine Choi, Cheyenne Mountain Golf

Our KOAA News 5 Athlete of the Week is Maxine Choi of Cheyenne Mountain Golf.

The senior made the all-state list in 2017 and posted a top-10 finish at the 4A State Golf Tournament.

Choi aims for a repeat performance in 2018 but would like to take it higher and win the state tournament.

"I do look forward to possibly winning state and then in regional play, I hope to win that one too," Choi said. "Overall good scoring and I guess playing better than I did last year. (laughs)"

Choi excels off the tee and posted her career best round score of 73 last season.

"I didn't think I was playing that well and then I got to my back nine and I started getting birdies and eagles and then I realized I was playing much better," Choi said. "Then I counted up my score at the end and I was number one."