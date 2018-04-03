Results for Calhan, Monument, Palmer Lake and Woodland Park city elections

Tuesday night several communities around southern Colorado held city elections to elect mayors and council members.
Calhan
Mayoral Race
|David Kline
|11
|Cameron Chaussee
|91
Board of Trustees- All four were elected
|Roger Levy
|89
|Mike Osborne
|67
|Roger Lemesany
|96
|Tyler Chaussee
|72
Monument
Mayoral Race
|Jeffrey Bornstein
|462
|Don Wilson
|794
Board of Trustees- Three open seats
|Laurie Clark
|786
|Kelly W. Elliott
|686
|Jeff Lampman
|601
|Shea B. Melicott
|584
|Ron Stephens
|666
Palmer Lake
Mayoral Race
|John Cressman
|205
|Alex Farr
|109
|Ken Dickinson
|78
Board of Trustees- Four seats open
|Mitch Davis
|218
|Mike Elliot
|157
|Glant Havenar
|222
|Lawrence Nagle
|139
|Gary Faust
|247
|Robert Mutu
|212
Ballot Question #1- Asking voters to move election to November of even years to coincide with the general election.
|Yes
|368
|No
|19
Woodland Park
Mayoral Race
|Neil Levy
|1183
|Val Carr
|1007
City Council- There were three open seats.
|George Jones
|884
|Kellie Case
|1201
|Noel Sawyer
|994
|Hillary LaBarre
|1058
|Mark Maruszak
|982
|John V. Schafer
|996
Woodland Park's city clerk said the race for the final council seat is too close to call. John Schafer, Noel Sawyer and Mark Maruszak are still in the running for the final seat.
These are unofficial results and will be certified later this month.
