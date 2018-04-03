Results for Calhan, Monument, Woodland Park city elections

Tuesday night several communities around southern Colorado held city elections to elect mayors and council members.

Calhan

Mayoral Race

David Kline 11 Cameron Chaussee 91

Board of Trustees- All four were elected

Roger Levy 89 Mike Osborne 67 Roger Lemesany 96 Tyler Chaussee 72

Monument

Mayoral Race

Jeffrey Bornstein 462 Don Wilson 794

Board of Trustees- Three open seats

Laurie Clark 786 Kelly W. Elliott 686 Jeff Lampman 601 Shea B. Melicott 584 Ron Stephens 666

Woodland Park

Mayoral Race

Neil Levy 1183 Val Carr 1007

City Council- There were three open seats.

George Jones 884 Kellie Case 1201 Noel Sawyer 994 Hillary LaBarre 1058 Mark Maruszak 982 John V. Schafer 996

Woodland Park's city clerk said the race for the final council seat is too close to call. John Schafer, Noel Sawyer and Mark Maruszak are still in the running for the final seat.

These are unofficial results and will be certified later this month.