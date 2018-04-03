Incline Friends donate $10,000 for Barr Trail maintenance

The popularity of the Manitou Incline and the Barr trail prompted the Incline Friends group to make a donation for continued maintenance on the Barr trail.

The group donated $10,000 to the Rocky Mountain Field Institute (RMFI) Tuesday for maintenance on the trail.

The RMFI said it's far short of what could be needed to keep the trail in good condition in the future, and it's up to hikers to do their part to help.

''Don't cut switchbacks," said Jennifer Peterson with the Rocky Mountain Field Institute. "That means using our trails and public resources responsibly and ethically, recognizing that it's not just you that's having the impact, it's everyone else that might see your behavior and copy that.''

The Barr trail is used by hikers to come down from the Manitou Incline, and it is also the primary hiking route to climb Pikes Peak.