Incline Friends donate $10,000 for Barr Trail maintenance

The popularity of the Manitou Incline and the Barr trail prompted the Incline Friends group to make a donation for continued maintenance on the Barr trail.
The group donated $10,000 to the Rocky Mountain Field Institute (RMFI) Tuesday for maintenance on the trail.
The RMFI said it's far short of what could be needed to keep the trail in good condition in the future, and it's up to hikers to do their part to help.
''Don't cut switchbacks," said Jennifer Peterson with the Rocky Mountain Field Institute. "That means using our trails and public resources responsibly and ethically, recognizing that it's not just you that's having the impact, it's everyone else that might see your behavior and copy that.''
The Barr trail is used by hikers to come down from the Manitou Incline, and it is also the primary hiking route to climb Pikes Peak.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer was doing a welfare check at 502 N 11th Street when a 21-year old woman stabbed him in the neck.
A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives is in custody Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
