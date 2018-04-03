Pueblo woman takes plea deal after running over, killing man

A Pueblo mother will have to wait until to June to learn the fate of an alleged drunk driver, who ran over and killed her son last year.

30-year-old Rosalyn Hernandez pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide at the end of March, which is a class 3 felony.

Court records indicate she ran over 25-year-old Christopher Piserchio last August, after he approached her driver's side window, to make sure she was okay.

Piserchio had witnessed an altercation between Hernandez and several men in her car shortly before that, outside the Pirate's Cove Bar.

His family, friends, and even several of the witnesses were at the plea deal hearing--hoping Hernandez would also be sentenced that same afternoon.

But that hearing was continued.

Family members say they're frustrated by the decision--and feel the case has been dragged out.

"I think I kind of came to terms with it because I figured it was going to take forever," said Christopher's mother, Holly Fairbairn.

"She's handling it pretty well," said Christopher's Aunt, Catherine Piserchio.

"I was kind of upset and she was like, 'well what are you going to do?' Which is true. It's not going to bring him back. Her heart hurts for her baby every day," she added.

As part of the plea deal, Hernandez would see a maximum of ten years in jail.

Her sentencing is scheduled for June 22nd.