Pueblo woman takes plea deal after running over, killing man

Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer was doing a welfare check at 502 N 11th Street when a 21-year old woman stabbed him in the neck.
A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives is in custody Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
