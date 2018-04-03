CSFD warns of future fire danger in El Paso county

Fire officials are still looking into the cause of a fire, that threatened hundreds of homes, and spread to nearly 400 acres.

"We pulled up to my driveway and you could see the orange," recalled Peter McDorman. His home, as well as his son's, were put on evacuation Monday night.

McDorman says he's just thankful no one was hurt.

"It was a very good response. All of the first responders and the firefighters did an excellent job," he told News5.

On Tuesday, he went out to survey the damage.

"You realize it can happen at any moment if you're not careful."

The common perception is fire season doesn't really take off until the summer months.

CSFD says that's just not the case in Southern Colorado.

"It's here, and we need to be prepared," said Captain Brian Vaughn, with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

McDorman says he, and many of his neighbors, were prepared.

"I have 5 acres so I try to keep everything cut down and keep everything away from the house," he told News.

CSFD says mitigation should be a top priority right now.

"If you're unsure what to do, we'll do a free consultation for you. And we're happy to do that. Once you have the material mitigated, we'll also come out and chip that for you," said Vaughn.

They recommend you have pack a 'to-go' bag as well.

"Have supplies. Have water. Have anything that's personal or important to you ready to go in a sealed bag so you can leave your house in a moment's notice. What we don't want to do is have people under potential evacuation decide what their plan is at that point."

The fire is 100% contained, but Vaughn says the fire danger across Southern Colorado is still high.

"One cigarette--one outside fire--can change everything at a moment's notice."