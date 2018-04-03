Man charged in killing that followed argument over dog

A Colorado man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor during an argument over how the victim disciplined his dog has been charged with first-degree murder.



The Denver Post reports that 32-year-old Michael Kourosh Sadeghi was charged Tuesday morning for the killing of 42-year-old Dustin Schmidt.



Sadeghi is being held without bond in the Adams County Detention Facility. Booking documents do not indicate if he has hired an attorney.



Vicki Branaghan said she witnessed the killing of her partner, Schmidt, on the evening of March 27. Branaghan said an argument erupted after Schmidt swatted his dog for jumping the backyard fence. She said Sadeghi pulled a gun out and "shot Dustin in the back of the head five times," then "walked back to his house as though nothing happened."

