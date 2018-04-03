Man charged in killing that followed argument over dog

A Colorado man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor during an argument over how the victim disciplined his dog has been charged with first-degree murder.
The Denver Post reports that 32-year-old Michael Kourosh Sadeghi was charged Tuesday morning for the killing of 42-year-old Dustin Schmidt.
Sadeghi is being held without bond in the Adams County Detention Facility. Booking documents do not indicate if he has hired an attorney.
Vicki Branaghan said she witnessed the killing of her partner, Schmidt, on the evening of March 27. Branaghan said an argument erupted after Schmidt swatted his dog for jumping the backyard fence. She said Sadeghi pulled a gun out and "shot Dustin in the back of the head five times," then "walked back to his house as though nothing happened."
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer was doing a welfare check at 502 N 11th Street when a 21-year old woman stabbed him in the neck.
A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives is in custody Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
