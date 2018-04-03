President Trump unveils plan to use military at U.S.-Mexico border

(NBC News) President Trump unveiled an unexpected plan to stop immigrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border saying, "We are preparing for the military to secure our border between Mexico and U-S."
The President says it would be a big step, but gave no further details on when or how it would work.
Trump also remarked on the United States' relationship with Russia during a joint news conference with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania stating, "I think I could have a very good relationship with Russia and President Putin and that would be a good thing, great possibility that won't happen. Who knows?"
When asked if Putin is friend or foe, the President said, you'll find out very quickly.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
A fast-moving wildland fire that was burning east of Highway 24 is now 100 percent contained as of Monday night.
New businesses are popping up in Downtown Canon City. Two of them, Teek and Ren-Ten Kustom Knives, are doing well since opening in the last year. The others, World's End Brewing Company and Canon City Brews & Bikes, are set to open soon and are hoping for the same success.
