President Trump unveils plan to use military at U.S.-Mexico bord - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

President Trump unveils plan to use military at U.S.-Mexico border

(NBC News) President Trump unveiled an unexpected plan to stop immigrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border saying, "We are preparing for the military to secure our border between Mexico and U-S."

The President says it would be a big step, but gave no further details on when or how it would work.

Trump also remarked on the United States' relationship with Russia during a joint news conference with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania stating, "I think I could have a very good relationship with Russia and President Putin and that would be a good thing, great possibility that won't happen. Who knows?"

When asked if Putin is friend or foe, the President said, you'll find out very quickly.

