Teller County Sheriff's Office searching for armed robbery suspect

(Suspect on the left, person of interest on the right)
Teller County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a person of interest and a suspect who robbed the Alta convenience store in Divide Monday night.
Deputies said a man went into the store around 10:40 p.m., drew a black semi-automatic pistol, and demanded cash and cigarettes from the store clerk. Deputies also said he took the clerk's phone and ripped the store's phone from its connection and ran away from the scene.
The Sheriff's Office said it found the phones later along Highway 24.
Deputies said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public should call 719-687-9652 if they know who they are, or have information about the robbery.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer was doing a welfare check at 502 N 11th Street when a 21-year old woman stabbed him in the neck.
A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives is in custody Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
