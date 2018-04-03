Shooting at YouTube headquarters investigated as domestic dispute

Two law enforcement officials say a shooting that wounded three people at YouTube headquarters in California is being investigated as a domestic dispute.
The officials with knowledge of the investigation spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.
San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said a woman opened fire with a handgun in an outdoor courtyard Tuesday and then died after shooting herself. Police provided no motive or other details about her.
Barberini initially told reporters Tuesday that four people were wounded. He later clarified that one person who was taken to the hospital had a twisted ankle or similar injury but wasn't shot.
Hospital officials have said a man is in critical condition and two women are in serious and fair condition.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai called the shooting "a horrific act of violence."
A YouTube employee said the fire alarm went off at the company's headquarters in Northern California, and workers didn't realize it was an active shooting.
Dianna Arnspiger said she was on the second floor Tuesday when she heard gunshots, ran to the window and saw a woman firing a gun on a patio below.
Arnspiger said she called out, "'Shooter,' and everybody started running." She and others hid in a conference room for an hour while someone called 911 repeatedly for updates. She said, "it was terrifying."
Senior software engineer Zach Vorhies said he and others were calmly leaving the building when he saw a shooter in a courtyard yelling, "Come at me, or come get me."
Vorhies said he froze, then noticed a victim on his back with what looked like a gunshot wound to his stomach. Vorhies said an officer with an assault rifle then came through a security door.
Authorities said a woman believed to be the shooter is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot and three other people have been wounded.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer was doing a welfare check at 502 N 11th Street when a 21-year old woman stabbed him in the neck.
Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer was doing a welfare check at 502 N 11th Street when a 21-year old woman stabbed him in the neck.
A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives is in custody Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car.
A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives is in custody Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.