NBC News: Female shooter at YouTube headquarters is down

NBC News is reporting the active shooter at the YouTube headquarters is now dead.

NEW: Police confirm to @NBCNews the female suspect in the shooting at Youtube's headquarters has died at the scene. pic.twitter.com/IysaJAuOZN — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 3, 2018

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on a shooting at YouTube headquarters in Northern California and that officials are monitoring it.



Coroner's spokesman Thomas McGovern says investigators were called to the scene Tuesday afternoon. He wouldn't say if anyone was dead.

Police in the city of San Bruno have confirmed an active shooter. City Manager Connie Jackson says multiple 911 calls reported a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.



One hospital in Northern California says it has received four to five patients from the shooting. Police in the city of San Bruno have confirmed an active shooter.



Television images showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building. Officers then patted down people grouped outside.

