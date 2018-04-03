Quantcast

NBC News: Female shooter at YouTube headquarters is down

Posted:
SAN BRUNO, Calif -

NBC News is reporting the active shooter at the YouTube headquarters is now dead.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on a shooting at YouTube headquarters in Northern California and that officials are monitoring it.
  
Coroner's spokesman Thomas McGovern says investigators were called to the scene Tuesday afternoon. He wouldn't say if anyone was dead.

Police in the city of San Bruno have confirmed an active shooter. City Manager Connie Jackson says multiple 911 calls reported a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.
  
One hospital in Northern California says it has received four to five patients from the shooting. Police in the city of San Bruno have confirmed an active shooter.
  
Television images showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building. Officers then patted down people grouped outside.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

