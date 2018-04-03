NBC News: Female shooter at YouTube headquarters is down

NBC News is reporting the active shooter at the YouTube headquarters is now dead.
NEW: Police confirm to @NBCNews the female suspect in the shooting at Youtube's headquarters has died at the scene. pic.twitter.com/IysaJAuOZN— MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 3, 2018
The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on a shooting at YouTube headquarters in Northern California and that officials are monitoring it.
Coroner's spokesman Thomas McGovern says investigators were called to the scene Tuesday afternoon. He wouldn't say if anyone was dead.
Police in the city of San Bruno have confirmed an active shooter. City Manager Connie Jackson says multiple 911 calls reported a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.
One hospital in Northern California says it has received four to five patients from the shooting. Police in the city of San Bruno have confirmed an active shooter.
Television images showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building. Officers then patted down people grouped outside.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer was doing a welfare check at 502 N 11th Street when a 21-year old woman stabbed him in the neck.
A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives is in custody Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
