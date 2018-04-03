Weather Alert Day: Fire Danger Remains High

Tonight's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings continue into this evening even though winds have improved from the gusty conditions we had yesterday. Overnight winds stay a bit breezy for some areas. Cold all around tonight with lows mainly in 20's. Wednesday will be a warmer day with highs back in the 60's and 70's. Winds will again be breezy during the second half of the day and that will mean yet another round of Red Flag Warnings for some areas.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 25, High - 65. Chilly tonight. Warmer and breezy for Wednesday.

PUEBLO: Low - 23, High - 72. Chilly overnight. Breezy and warm tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 26, High - 70. Winds improve with chilly temps overnight. Warmer Wednesday with breezy afternoon winds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 19, High - 56. Cold overnight. Milder for tomorrow with breezy afternoon winds.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20's, High - 60's. Chilly tonight. Warmer Wednesday with a breezy afternoon.

PLAINS: Low - 20's, High - 70's. Cold tonight. Warm and breezy tomorrow with areas of high fire danger.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 20's, High - Near 70. Chilly tonight. Warmer for Wednesday with more Red Flag Warnings.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Another mild day on Thursday with highs in the 60's and 70's. Winds won't be quite as breezy during the day. Changes move in Thursday night with a cold front. Temperatures drop into the 40's and 50's for Friday. We'll also have the chance for isolated shower activity. 50's into Saturday with another chance for moisture later Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures return into the 60's for the start of the new week.