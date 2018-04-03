Motorcycle driver dies following crash on I-25

A motorcycle driver has died from his injuries following a two-car crash on March 22.

Police said the crash happened around 2:24 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-25, just north of Fillmore Street. The crash involved a motorcycle and a pick-up truck pulling a horse trailer.

The motorcycle driver was found seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital, police said. The investigation revealed the motorcycle driver was traveling northbound when he hit the end of a horse trailer attached to a truck as it was slowing down approaching a construction zone.

Police said there are multiple warning signs posted in the area warning drivers to slow down to 55 mph in the construction zone.

The motorcycle driver was identified as 77-year old Robert L Boykin of Colorado Springs, he died from his injuries Tuesday.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol are not being considered factors in the crash, according to CSPD. Charges are not expected to be filed against the driver of the pick-up truck.

This is ninth traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs, and the first motorcycle fatality in 2018. Police said there were seven traffic related fatalities at this time last year.

Anyone with information or is a witness is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.