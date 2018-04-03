Zeezo's will downsize, move out of current downtown location

The downtown building that houses the Zeezo's costume shop will be put up for sale.
According to the store owners, the downtown retailer will downsize to keep up with a changing marketplace.
“We found that 60 percent of our business comes from an area equivalent to 20 percent of our available floor space,” said co-owner Jessica Modeer. “From a business viability standpoint, it makes sense to downsize,” said co-owner Jessica Modeer.
The store said it intends to reopen in a smaller location downtown. The business owner said it wants to narrow its focus on workshops, online sales, selling cosmetic, wigs, and vintage clothing lines.
Before Zeezo's started business at 112 and 114 N. Tejon St., Bryan and Scott Jewelers called the building home from the 1930s until 2012. Zeezo's moved in in 2014.
The building is currently listed at $2.4 million.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer was doing a welfare check at 502 N 11th Street when a 21-year old woman stabbed him in the neck.
A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives is in custody Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
