Barricaded suspect will not face charges after explosives scare

EL PASO COUNTY -

A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives will not face charges after he was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said they found no active explosive devices inside the van after a SWAT team responded to a call about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car.

Peterson Road was shut down from Highway 24 to Galley Road, but has since been opened. 

The investigation is ongoing.

