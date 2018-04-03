Barricaded suspect will not face charges after explosives scare

A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives will not face charges after he was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies said they found no active explosive devices inside the van after a SWAT team responded to a call about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car.
The sheriff’s office first got a call about a man with propane tanks strapped to the top of his car. He tried to get into the Peterson Air Force Base then the Military Academy and parked at the Super 8 Motel around 2pm this afternoon @KOAA— Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) April 3, 2018
Peterson Road was shut down from Highway 24 to Galley Road, but has since been opened.
The investigation is ongoing.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
A fast-moving wildland fire that was burning east of Highway 24 is now 100 percent contained as of Monday night.
New businesses are popping up in Downtown Canon City. Two of them, Teek and Ren-Ten Kustom Knives, are doing well since opening in the last year. The others, World's End Brewing Company and Canon City Brews & Bikes, are set to open soon and are hoping for the same success.
