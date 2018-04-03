Barricaded suspect in custody in El Paso County

A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives is in custody Tuesday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car.

El Paso County SWAT and a regional unit responded to the situation, both are working to confirm if there are any actual explosives in the van.

Deputies said the suspect tried to get into Peterson Air Force Base, then the Military Academy, and then parked at a Super 8 motel around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The Super 8 Motel is still under an evacuation.

Peterson Road was shut down from Highway 24 to Galley Road, but has since been opened.

The investigation is ongoing.