Rockies hit 3 home runs to beat winless Padres 7-4

Rockies hit 3 home runs to beat winless Padres 7-4

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
SAN DIEGO (AP) -

Ian Desmond, Charlie Blackmon and DJ LeMahieu homered to power the Colorado Rockies past the winless San Diego Padres 7-4 on Monday night.
  
Chad Bettis pitched five effective innings and Desmond drove in three runs as the Rockies improved to 2-2.
  
Wil Myers and Cory Spangenberg homered for the Padres, who dropped to 0-4. Bryan Mitchell struggled in his five-inning debut with San Diego.
  
Desmond hit a two-run homer in the fifth and an RBI double in the third to help the Rockies win for the 10th time in their last 16 games at Petco Park. Blackmon and LeMahieu added back-to-back solo homers in the ninth.
  
Bettis (1-0) allowed two runs and five hits. Limited to nine major league starts last year as he was treated for cancer, the right-hander struck out four and walked four before five relievers finished up. Wade Davis got one out for his second save.
  
Mitchell (0-1) gave up five runs, eight hits and three walks. He failed to strike out a batter.
  
Before Desmond's homer, Carlos Asuaje's double pulled the Padres to 3-2 as it chased home Eric Hosmer after Hosmer hit his third double in three games. The Padres, though, left the bases loaded for the second consecutive inning.
  
Carlos Gonzalez pushed the Rockies ahead 2-1 with an RBI double down the left-field line in the third to score LeMahieu after he opened with a walk. Gonzalez was driven in by Desmond's double for a 3-1 edge.
  
Myers homered in the first inning to tie it at 1.
  
The Rockies took a 1-0 lead when Blackmon led off with a double and scored on Nolan Arenado's sacrifice fly.
  
TRAINER'S ROOM
  
Rockies: Desmond (knee) returned to the lineup after leaving Saturday's game early. ... RHP Carlos Estevez (oblique) is scheduled to throw a simulated game at the team's Arizona facility on Tuesday.
  
Padres: C Austin Hedges (back) was a late scratch. ... Myers (back) started after missing the previous game. But he was pulled midway through the game with no update provided by the Padres.
  
UP NEXT
  
Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland would like to duplicate his lone start at Petco Park, which came last year in his rookie season. Although he got a no-decision on May 4, he allowed only one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings.
  
Padres: RHP Tyson Ross makes his first start in his second stint with the Padres after spending last year with the Texas Rangers while recovering from a shoulder injury.
  

    Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January.  The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.  

    Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer was doing a welfare check at 502 N 11th Street when a 21-year old woman stabbed him in the neck.

    A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a van with possible explosives is in custody Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man who had propane tanks strapped to his car. 

