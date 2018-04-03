Storm Safe on the Plains: Springfield Elementary

A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.
Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday gave the official go-ahead to funding to begin construction this summer of a new summit house on Pikes Peak.
A crash caused by a wrong way driver closed southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo for hours Tuesday evening.
