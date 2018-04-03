Storm Safe on the Plains: Springfield Elementary

Storm Safe is heading to the Plains for the last stretch of the school year. The next stop for Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter was Springfield Elementary all the way out in Baca County.

She talked with about 50 2nd & 3rd graders about the severe weather we see here in Colorado and how to be safe when the weather gets crazy on the Plains. The kids were excited to learn about winter weather, severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flooding.

The Storm Safe On The Plains Tour will continue next week with a stop in Lamar.

For the scientists and artists in your family, download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe coloring book.

Download: First Alert 5 Storm Safe