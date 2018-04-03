Storm Safe on the Plains: Kim

Storm Safe is heading to the Plains for the last stretch of the school year. The first stop for Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter was Kim, which is in Las Animas County along U.S. 160.

She talked with 17 2nd - 5th graders (with some of the older kids sitting in) about the severe weather we see here in Colorado and how to be safe when the weather gets crazy on the Plains. The students had a lot of great questions!

The Storm Safe On The Plains Tour will continue next week with a stop in Springfield.

For the scientists and artists in your family, download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe coloring book.

Download: First Alert 5 Storm Safe