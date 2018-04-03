5 Around Town: April 14th and 15th

This week on 5 Around Town we’ve got a few musical options.

Space- The Final Frontier

The Woodland Park Wind Symphony will perform “Space- The Final Frontier” this Sunday. Musical selections will have space themes and there will even be a reception with a Cosplay contest and video games before the performance. The reception will start at 6 pm at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, music will begin at 7 pm. Admission is free, donations are welcome. Find more information here.

America

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will perform “America” this weekend. The performance will be a symphonic tour of the land we call home, exploring the musical roots of our nation. Performances will be at 7:30 pm both Friday and Saturday at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $25. Buy tickets and find more information here.

The Long Run

The Long Run, Colorado’s Tribute to the Eagles, will perform this weekend in Colorado Springs. The show this Saturday will feature reproductions of some of the Eagle’s most popular songs. Music starts at 8pm at Stargazers Theatre. Advanced tickets are $17, $22 day of. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Food, Wine, and Beer Expo

If music isn’t your thing, there’s always food! This Sunday is the 23rd Annual Pikes Peak Food, Wine, and Beer Expo. The event from 12 pm to 4 pm at the Broadmoor World Arena will feature booths and samples from local restaurants, 15 local breweries, chef’s competitions, a craft cocktail competition, a silent auction, and more. Base price for tickets will be $45. Proceeds benefit the Marian House. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Find more local events and add your own here.