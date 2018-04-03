Quantcast

Rocky Ford officer stabbed in neck, police searching for marked car

ROCKY FORD -

Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

Police said an officer was doing a welfare check at 502 N 11th Street when a 21-year old woman stabbed him in the neck.

According to police, the suspect then took off in a marked police car. 

Rocky Ford Police have not provided any information on a description of the alleged attacker and thief.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, the suspect just missed his artery, police said. 

The situation is developing, we will send updates when more information is available. 

