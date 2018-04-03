Quantcast

Police officer stabbed, officers search for marked police car

ROCKY FORD -

Law enforcement officers across southern Colorado are on the lookout for a stolen Rocky Ford Police Department Dodge Charger taken after an officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

Rocky Ford Police have not provided any information on a description of the alleged attacker and thief.

The situation is developing, we will send updates when more information is available. 

