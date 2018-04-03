Multiple agencies searching for woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his police cruiser Tuesday afternoon.

Police are looking for Shayanne Maestas, who's described as 5'3 tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Rocky Ford Police Chief Michael Bethel said Maestas was last seen driving south from the scene, in the 500 block of N. 11th Street in Rocky Ford. Bethel also said she was possibly spotted south of Rocky Ford.

Police said the officer was stabbed when responding to a welfare check for a neighboring agency. Officers said Maestas exited the house while the officer was talking with someone, hid behind the mother of the resident, and stabbed him.

#BREAKING: Officer stabbed during welfare check in #RockyFord expected to survive per Rocky Ford PD. Suspect is 21 yo female who fled in marked police car, search for her continues. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/WbF2eL0Yyf — Jessica Barreto (@BarretoReports) April 3, 2018

The officer who was stabbed is stable and is expected to survive his injuries. Bethel said the knife barely missed his carotid artery, and he is lucky to be alive. He was released from the hospital Tuesday night.

The officer was later identified as Justin Bethel, who has been an officer for five years, and is the son of Rocky Ford Police Chief Michael Bethel.

Maestas is believed to be driving the Rocky Ford Police car with a Colorado license plate of QTL086. If you see her or the car, call police immediately.