El Paso County Courthouse lockdown lifted

EL PASO COUNTY -

The El Paso County Courthouse was on a short lockdown after a suspect received her sentence and ran.

No was allowed in or out the courthouse for a short period of time.

Security was said to be searching for three people, but found the woman and the lockdown was lifted a short time later.

She was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections and will still serve out the sentence.

