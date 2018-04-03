El Paso County Courthouse lockdown lifted

The El Paso County Courthouse was on a short lockdown after a suspect received her sentence and ran.
No was allowed in or out the courthouse for a short period of time.
Security was said to be searching for three people, but found the woman and the lockdown was lifted a short time later.
She was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections and will still serve out the sentence.
El Paso County Courthouse is currently on lockdown. No one being allowed in or out while security looks for 3 people. pic.twitter.com/DMCIJqQOh5— PhotoJuice News5 (@PhotoJuiceNews5) April 3, 2018
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
A fast-moving wildland fire that was burning east of Highway 24 is now 100 percent contained as of Monday night.
A suspected DUI crash west of Cotopaxi closed one lane of traffic on Highway 50 Monday afternoon. Colorado State Patrol in Canon City confirms one person has died as a result of the crash.
