Suspect involved in gang rape of young girl sentenced

A suspect involved in an alleged gang rape of a Colorado Springs girl was sentenced Tuesday.

Six suspects are accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year old at the Stony Brook Apartments on Tappan Drive on December 20, 2016. Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of the suspects two weeks after the incident.

The suspects were identified as Clarence Williams, Tommy Williams, Jacolby Williams, Tyron Williams, James Williams and a juvenile.

Testimony from a preliminary hearing in February 2017 revealed that Tommy Williams initially denied any involvement in the assault, but later admitted to having oral sex with the young girl.

Detective Brad Krause, who interviewed Tommy, said that Tommy "drew an air circle" referencing the other named defendants listed on a notepad when asked who else was in the apartment at the time.

Tommy was sentenced to 10 years to Life of Supervised Intensive Sex Offender Probation, he will also undergo treatment, pay restitution, and have no contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18.

(Top row from left: Tyron Williams, Clarence Williams, Jacolby Williams. Bottom row from left: James Williams, Tommy Williams. Photos via CSPD)