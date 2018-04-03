300 breweries in Colorado celebrating Colorado Craft Beer Week

Colorado Craft Beer Week is underway and breweries across the state are pulling out all the stops for a week of beer education, tappings and other activities led by the Colorado Brewers Guild.

No doubt, there's a plethora of craft breweries here in Colorado Springs. Maybe you have some favorites, but this is the perfect week to get out there and fall in love over and over again. Many of the breweries are planning special events this week, the following are just a few of the activities planned.

More information can be found here.

Just to give you a tiny snippet of what one brewery is doing:

Cerberus Brewing Company, located at 702 W Colorado Ave. - Will be pairing their "Batch 200" beer with their new "Thyme and Black Pepper Waffles." They're also featuring all 3 of their Collaboration Beers on tap, "Purploid Blueberry Kettle Sour" by Goat Patch Brewing, Concrete Jungle Mexican Lager with Agave and Grapefruit by Fossil Craft Beer, and their Deception Belgian IPA. April 3rd- 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Did we mention that they also serve "Lamb and Artichoke Tacos?"

With 300 breweries here in Colorado, you're certain to find something that tickles your taste buds this week.