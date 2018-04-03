Quantcast

Trump, Putin Discuss Washington Summit

Written By Nia Bender
WASHINGTON (NBC) -

The White House said Monday that a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could take place at the White House. 

According to a Kremlin aide, Mr. Trump suggested a White House summit in a recent call with Putin. 

The revelation comes just days after the U.S. kicked out dozens of Russian diplomats after an attack on a Russian in England.

"The timing of this comment from the Kremlin aide is interesting. There's reason to believe, to think, that it may have been made to embarrass President Trump," said former National Security Council spokesman Ned Price. 

Meanwhile, the first sentencing for someone convicted in Robert Mueller's Russia investigation is set for Tuesday. 

Alex Van Der Zwaan, the son-in-law of Russian oligarch German Khan, pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his contacts with the Trump campaign in February.

Also happening Tuesday, President Trump will host the leaders of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania at the White House.

