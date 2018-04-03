Highway 24 Fire 100 percent contained, crews still on the scene

Many families are back home after fire officials issued evacuations Monday evening for a fire burning along Highway 24 in Falcon.
Tuesday morning about 2 dozen firefighters continued to monitor the area to ensure there weren't any flare ups from hot spots.
A fire official from the Colorado Springs Fire Department told News 5 the fire is fully contained, and nearly fully extinguished.
Firefighters also kept a close watch on a couple of homes Tuesday morning near those hot spots, high winds making the efforts difficult for firefighters.
The fire started around 5:00 on Monday evening and quickly grew, with wind gusts at nearly 30 mph.
10 agencies responded to the 280 acre fire. \
This fire also sent hundreds of people out of their homes Monday evening, those evacuations were lifted around 10:00 Monday night.
A shelter was put in place for animals and people who had to evacuate from their homes,
The Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region took about eight llamas to the El Paso County Fairgrounds as well.
As of Tuesday morning, no structures were lost.
Firefighters spent hours working to clean everything up, and make sure that it didn't grow any larger.
Investigators are still looking into the cause of this fire.
