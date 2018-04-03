Quantcast

Pueblo deputies cleared in killing of bank robbery suspect

Written By Nia Bender
PUEBLO -

Two Pueblo County deputies have been cleared after a shooting that involved a suspected bank robber.
  
District Attorney Jeff Chostner decided the deputies acted in self-defense and in defense of others when they shot 66-year-old Dennis Flowers in August of 2017.
  
Deputies were searching for Flowers on the day of the shooting because he had a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly robbing the ENT Credit Union in Rye.
  
They later found him inside a trailer home,  where deputies say the man a move toward a window and reached into his covered waistband.
  
Investigators said when Flowers turned around he pointed a gun at the officers. The deputies then fired their weapons at Flowers, killing the man.

