Weather Alert Day: Strong Winds Keep Fire Danger High

Today's Forecast:

Late night and early morning rain and snow showers along I-25 gave some of us a bit of moisture today, but no where near enough to help combat the elevated fire danger we'll see today. Any showers along and east of I-25 will be dry mainly an hour or two after sunrise and that means the rest of the day looks dry and windy. The gusts will be strongest across eastern El Paso county and especially east from Crowley to Kiowa counties and then north from there where a High Wind Warning is in place. The gusts in the areas under high wind warnings could gust as high as 60 mph especially from the morning into the mid afternoon. The winds will be strong in the morning along I-25 but after noon they should start dramatically backing down. We'll see more sunshine through the day which will push highs into the low 50s for Colorado Springs and upper 50s in Pueblo with 20s coming back for a cold night.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 51; Low - 28. Windy from the morning to the early afternoon and mild. Cold, clear and calm tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 58; Low - 25. Windy this morning till noon with a lighter breeze in the afternoon with mild temps. Cold, clear and calm tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 55; Low - 30. Windy this morning till noon with a lighter breeze in the afternoon with mild temps. Cold, clear and calm tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 43; Low - 24. Windy this morning through noon with a lighter breeze in the afternoon with cool temps. Cold and calm tonight..

TRI-LAKES: High - 40s; Low - 20s. Windy from the morning till the early afternoon and cool. Cold, clear and calm tonight.

PLAINS: High - 50s; Low - 20s. Very strong winds north of highway 50 till 7pm tonight with warm temperatures. Cold, calming winds and clear tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50s; Low - 20s. Spotty showers through the early morning and windy through noon. Cold, calm and clear tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

We're looking warm and dry through Thursday but our models are starting to trend cooler and wetter for Friday. At the moment it looks like we'll see a rain first for Friday afternoon but that could easily turn into snow if the air chills down enough. Over the weekend the Continental Divide will probably see a large amount of rain and snow move through with Sunday the better day for the Pikes Peak region to grab a few spotty showers.