Weather Alert Day: Strong Winds Keep Fire Danger High

Today's Forecast:
Late night and early morning rain and snow showers along I-25 gave some of us a bit of moisture today, but no where near enough to help combat the elevated fire danger we'll see today. Any showers along and east of I-25 will be dry mainly an hour or two after sunrise and that means the rest of the day looks dry and windy. The gusts will be strongest across eastern El Paso county and especially east from Crowley to Kiowa counties and then north from there where a High Wind Warning is in place. The gusts in the areas under high wind warnings could gust as high as 60 mph especially from the morning into the mid afternoon. The winds will be strong in the morning along I-25 but after noon they should start dramatically backing down. We'll see more sunshine through the day which will push highs into the low 50s for Colorado Springs and upper 50s in Pueblo with 20s coming back for a cold night.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 51; Low - 28. Windy from the morning to the early afternoon and mild. Cold, clear and calm tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 58; Low - 25. Windy this morning till noon with a lighter breeze in the afternoon with mild temps. Cold, clear and calm tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 55; Low - 30. Windy this morning till noon with a lighter breeze in the afternoon with mild temps. Cold, clear and calm tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 43; Low - 24. Windy this morning through noon with a lighter breeze in the afternoon with cool temps. Cold and calm tonight..
TRI-LAKES: High - 40s; Low - 20s. Windy from the morning till the early afternoon and cool. Cold, clear and calm tonight.
PLAINS: High - 50s; Low - 20s. Very strong winds north of highway 50 till 7pm tonight with warm temperatures. Cold, calming winds and clear tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50s; Low - 20s. Spotty showers through the early morning and windy through noon. Cold, calm and clear tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
We're looking warm and dry through Thursday but our models are starting to trend cooler and wetter for Friday. At the moment it looks like we'll see a rain first for Friday afternoon but that could easily turn into snow if the air chills down enough. Over the weekend the Continental Divide will probably see a large amount of rain and snow move through with Sunday the better day for the Pikes Peak region to grab a few spotty showers.
A fast-moving wildland fire that was burning east of Highway 24 is now 100 percent contained as of Monday night.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
A suspected DUI crash west of Cotopaxi closed one lane of traffic on Highway 50 Monday afternoon. Colorado State Patrol in Canon City confirms one person has died as a result of the crash.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
