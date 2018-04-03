Colorado Senate votes against expelling lawmaker

A resolution to expel Senator Randy Baumgardner, accused of sexual harassment failed on Monday night.

The resolution needed 24 votes to pass and it failed with 17-17. The Senate is made up of 18 Republicans, 16 Democrats and one Independent. A vote to expel a member of the legislature requires two-thirds of the chamber to agree.

Baumgardner was accused of grabbing and slapping the behind of a legislative aide on several occasions during the 2016 legislative session.

He was the second Colorado legislator to face expulsion this session over harassment claims. On March 2nd, Colorado state Rep. Steve Lebsock was expelled following complaints he harassed or intimidated five women, including a fellow lawmaker.

Baumgardner denied any wrongdoing.