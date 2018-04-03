Kings up to 3rd in Pacific with 3-1 win over Avalanche

A fast-moving wildland fire that was burning east of Highway 24 is now 100 percent contained as of Monday night.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.
Falcon Fire Department and Black Forest Fire & Rescue crews were met with heavy smoke coming from a house fire on the 11000 block of Turney Rd. Monday morning.
