New businesses give Canon City economy a boost

New businesses are popping up in Downtown Canon City.

Two of them, Teek and Ren-Ten Kustom Knives, are doing well since opening in the last year.

The others, World's End Brewing Company and Canon City Brews & Bikes, are set to open soon and are hoping for the same success.

Thomas Martinez, owner of World's End Brewing Company, says his goal is to have the business open by September. The building at 401 Main Street is currently being renovated.

"We're hoping to at least bring 15 to 20 new jobs," said Martinez.

The business will offer a full food menu and 16 original beers brewed on site. The hope is to draw more tourists into town.

"When they're here whether to get lunch, whether to get a good craft beer, they're going to walk the sidewalks and that's what we want to do is bring more people in here, and get them on the sidewalks downtown."

Over at Canon City Brews & Bikes, owner Kirk Anderson plans on "having at least 10 employees. We'll have folks in the bike shop, on the patio, in the kitchen."

Those employees will be serving customers who are either there for a craft beer, food, or to rent or repair a mountain bike.

Anderson said, "We're really into mountain biking and we're also into drinking beer, so the combination goes pretty well together."

The plan is to open the business later this month.

"We've got a really nice outdoor patio so it's going to be a fun place for people to hang out."

Just down the street is Teek, a farm-to-table restaurant that opened last year.

Owner Tara Bauer said, "We can trace our source to a local farm in the area or within about a six-hour radius, so we're getting our food and our stuff from local people around here."

While still getting established, Teek is already making an impact.

"I think we introduced 35 jobs in the very beginning."

Also new to the area is Ren-Ten Kustom Knives.

Owner Trace Nelson said, "We can actually inlay elk teeth, crosses, anything."

Currently, Nelson and his parents are the only ones running the shop, but he says he hopes to expand in the future.

"We definitely want to play our fair share of playing a role, making sure the city and the county, and everything is taken care of."

