Trees coming down along Greenway Trail south of downtown Colorado Springs

Trees are coming down and large areas of vegetation cut to stubble along Fountain Creek and the Greenway Trail south of downtown Colorado Springs. It is an area with a direct line of site from I-25.

What drivers are seeing is actually two similar, but different projects. One is work by Colorado Springs Utilities. The other is under the direction of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Colorado Springs Utilities work is a granted funded riparian restoration project. “Trying to save the Cottonwood trees and the Willow trees, what was here naturally,” said Colorado Springs Utilities, Forest Program Manager, Eric Howell. Restoring health requires cutting out non-native invasive trees and vegetation. The number coming out is very visible.

There is another purpose. The work also reduces fire danger. "Definitely a lot of pipelines right here in this trail easement, water pipelines,” said Howell, “Of course we have Drake Power plant here." There have been dozens of fires along waterways in Colorado Springs in the last year.

For the Colorado Department of Transportation work is also about reducing fire danger, as well as a type of maintenance to keep thick brush cut back from roadways. CDOT has an added factor having to do with homeless campers getting to close to traffic areas. “It [is] and effort to reduce places where homeless can create camps,” said CDOT Spokesperson, Michelle Peulen. Camping near roadways is considered dangerous for drivers and the campers.