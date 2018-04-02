Wildland fire in El Paso County 100 percent contained, no structures lost

As of 9:10 p.m. the fire is 100 percent contained and crews are working to mop up the area.

Nearly 10 agencies responded to a fast-moving wildland fire east of Highway 24 between Constitution and Falcon Highway.

Mandatory evacuations have been lifted just before 10:00 p.m. for residents in the area from Garrett Road, to Highway 24, to Meridian Road, to East Blaney Road.

Officials said around 280 residents were affected. The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at Patriot Learning Center at 11990 Swingline Road.

No structures were lost, according to officials.

Crews used two county graders to cut fire breaks in the mostly grassy and bushy terrain. Falcon Fire says flames reached up to four feet in length if not higher.

Strong winds were a huge factor in fighting the fire, as gusts were reported over 30 mph earlier in the day. Fire officials said winds changed directions many times throughout the day requiring firefighters to constantly change plans of attack.

Heavy smoke was visible in surrounding areas all afternoon. Falcon Fire said smoke was blowing east from Highway 24, especially in the area of Meridian and Blaney.

Officials said about 280 acres have burned so far.

Highway 24 has been reopened in both directions, but other roads in the perimeter of the fire will remain closed.

Colorado Emergency Management said it has moved to a Level 3 activation to provide monitoring needed for this fire.

The Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region is taking about eight llamas to the El Paso County Fairgrounds for evacuation. The Fairgrounds will be open for large animals as needed.

Fire crews will remain on scene over night as stronger winds are expected throughout the night.

Southern Colorado will stay under a Red Flag Warning due to high fire danger and strong winds.



