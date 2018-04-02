Multiple agencies responding to brush fire east of Highway 24

Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire east of Highway 24 between Constitution and Falcon Highway.
Falcon Fire says eastbound Highway 24 is blocked between Constitution and Garrett.
EB Hwy 24 blocked between Constitution and Garrett due to wildland fire. Please find alternate route and avoid the area.— Falcon Fire Dept. (@FalconFireDept) April 2, 2018
Heavy smoke is visible in the area as flames are active.
A viewer told News 5 people are pulling over and attempting to put out the fire themselves.
Southern Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning due to high fire danger and strong winds.
We have a crew on the way and will update the story when more information is available.
