Multiple agencies responding to brush fire east of Highway 24

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire east of Highway 24 between Constitution and Falcon Highway.

Falcon Fire says eastbound Highway 24 is blocked between Constitution and Garrett.

Heavy smoke is visible in the area as flames are active. 

A viewer told News 5 people are pulling over and attempting to put out the fire themselves.

Southern Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning due to high fire danger and strong winds. 

We have a crew on the way and will update the story when more information is available. 


  Woodland Park nonprofit continues mission after crash

    Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.

  Man arrested for setting fires along Highway 115

    Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. 

  Monument fire crews rescue three stranded fishermen

    Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned. 

