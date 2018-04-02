Multiple agencies responding to brush fire east of Highway 24

Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire east of Highway 24 between Constitution and Falcon Highway.

Falcon Fire says eastbound Highway 24 is blocked between Constitution and Garrett.

Heavy smoke is visible in the area as flames are active.

A viewer told News 5 people are pulling over and attempting to put out the fire themselves.

Southern Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning due to high fire danger and strong winds.

We have a crew on the way and will update the story when more information is available.



