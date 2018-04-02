Mandatory evacuations in place for wildland fire east of Highway 24

Multiple agencies are responding to a fast-moving wildland fire east of Highway 24 between Constitution and Falcon Highway.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents in the area from Garrett Road, to Highway 24, to Meridian Road, to East Blaney Road.

The Red Cross has established an evacuation center at Patriot Learning Center at 11990 Swingline Road. Officials say approximately 280 residents are being affected.

However, any residents that do not feel safe are encouraged to leave.

Falcon Fire says traffic is shut down southbound Meridian at Blaney.

Officials said about 280 acres have burned so far.

At least 10 agencies are working to contain the fire and defend homes nearby. El Paso County officials say firefighters are successfully defending structures.

So far no structures have been lost, two county graders are working to cut fire breaks in the mostly grassy and bushy terrain.

Heavy smoke is visible in surrounding areas. Falcon Fire says smoke is blowing east from Highway 24, especially in the area of Meridian and Blaney.

Strong winds are coming from the west with gusts reported over 30 mph.

The Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region is taking about eight llamas to the El Paso County Fairgrounds for evacuation. The Fairgrounds will be open for large animals as needed.

Southern Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning due to high fire danger and strong winds.



