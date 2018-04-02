Highway 24 Fire 100 percent contained, no structures lost

A fast-moving wildland fire that was burning east of Highway 24 is now 100 percent contained as of Monday night.

The fire started around 5:00 p.m. that grew quickly due to winds gusts reported at nearly 30 mph throughout the afternoon. This prompted nearly 10 additional agencies to respond to the blaze.

Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents in the area from Garrett Road, to Highway 24, to Meridian Road, to East Blaney Road, but were lifted just a little before 10:00 p.m.

Officials said around 280 residents were affected. The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at Patriot High School at 11990 Swingline Road.

No structures were lost, according to officials.

Crews used two county graders to cut fire breaks in the mostly grassy and bushy terrain. Falcon Fire says flames reached up to four feet in length if not higher.

Fire officials said winds changed directions many times throughout the day requiring firefighters to constantly change plans of attack.

Heavy smoke was visible in surrounding areas all afternoon. Falcon Fire said smoke was blowing east from Highway 24, especially in the area of Meridian and Blaney.

Officials said about 280 acres have burned.

Highway 24 has been reopened in both directions, but other roads in the perimeter of the fire will remain closed.

Colorado Emergency Management moved to a Level 3 activation to provide monitoring needed for the fire earlier in the evening.

The Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region took about eight llamas to the El Paso County Fairgrounds for evacuation. The Fairgrounds will stay open for large animals as needed.

Fire crews will remain on scene over night as stronger winds are expected throughout the night.

Southern Colorado will stay under a Red Flag Warning due to high fire danger and strong winds.



