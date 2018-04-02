Two grass fires contained in Palmer Park

Colorado Springs firefighters have contained two grass fires in the area of Palmer Park and El Paseo.

One of the fires was contained a little after 5 p.m. Monday, the other fire was contained shortly after.

Fire crews say the second fire is approximately 1-acre.

Fire crews say this could be an arson case. There is no word on any structures threatened.

Southern Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning due to high fire danger and strong winds.