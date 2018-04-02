Two grass fires contained in Palmer Park

Quantcast

Colorado Springs firefighters have contained two grass fires in the area of Palmer Park and El Paseo.

One of the fires was contained a little after 5 p.m. Monday, the other fire was contained shortly after.

Fire crews say the second fire is approximately 1-acre.

Fire crews say this could be an arson case. There is no word on any structures threatened.

Southern Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning due to high fire danger and strong winds. 

