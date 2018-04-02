Two grass fires contained in Palmer Park

Colorado Springs firefighters have contained two grass fires in the area of Palmer Park and El Paseo.
One of the fires was contained a little after 5 p.m. Monday, the other fire was contained shortly after.
Fire crews say the second fire is approximately 1-acre.
Fire crews say this could be an arson case. There is no word on any structures threatened.
Southern Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning due to high fire danger and strong winds.
Multiple agencies are responding to a fast-moving brush fire east of Highway 24 between Constitution and Falcon Highway.
Multiple agencies are responding to a fast-moving brush fire east of Highway 24 between Constitution and Falcon Highway.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week. Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.
Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.
Falcon Fire Department and Black Forest Fire & Rescue crews were met with heavy smoke coming from a house fire on the 11000 block of Turney Rd. Monday morning.
Falcon Fire Department and Black Forest Fire & Rescue crews were met with heavy smoke coming from a house fire on the 11000 block of Turney Rd. Monday morning.