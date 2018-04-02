Two bodies found in a car in Fremont County

Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week.

Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.

Deputies said two bodies were found in a car with gunshot wounds.

The two bodies were later identified as 33-year old twin sisters Sara and Amanda Eldritch of Broomfield.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public, as this is believed to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.