Two bodies found in a car in Fremont County

Fremont County deputies are conducting a death investigation where two bodies were found near Royal Gorge Bridge Park last week.
Deputies were dispatched to the rest area near the park where Canon City Police officers were already on scene.
Deputies said two bodies were found in a car with gunshot wounds.
The two bodies were later identified as 33-year old twin sisters Sara and Amanda Eldritch of Broomfield.
Deputies say there is no threat to the public, as this is believed to be an isolated incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.
Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned.
Eagle River Fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Edwards Sunday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents near the Brett Trail South. Crews said the fire burned approximately seven acres. Firefighters remained on scene to mop up hot spots once the fire was contained.
