Deputies still searching for missing 17-year old in El Paso County

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are still looking for a missing 17-year old.

Mya Lilly Delgado was last seen on March 13 leaving Mesa Ridge High School at 6070 Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Deputies say they are concerned for her safety and would like any information that could lead to her whereabouts.

She is known to frequent southeast Colorado Springs, deputies say.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'4", 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lisa Montville at (719) 520-7227.