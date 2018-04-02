Quantcast

Deputies still searching for missing 17-year old in El Paso Coun - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Deputies still searching for missing 17-year old in El Paso County

Posted: Updated:
EL PASO COUNTY -

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are still looking for a missing 17-year old.

Mya Lilly Delgado was last seen on March 13 leaving Mesa Ridge High School at 6070 Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Deputies say they are concerned for her safety and would like any information that could lead to her whereabouts.

She is known to frequent southeast Colorado Springs, deputies say.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'4", 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lisa Montville at (719) 520-7227. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woodland Park nonprofit continues mission after crash

    Woodland Park nonprofit continues mission after crash

    Monday, April 2 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:24:42 GMT

    Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.

    Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.

  • Man arrested for setting fires along Highway 115

    Man arrested for setting fires along Highway 115

    Sunday, April 1 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-04-01 20:56:29 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. 

    Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. 

  • Monument fire crews rescue three stranded fishermen

    Monument fire crews rescue three stranded fishermen

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:55:45 GMT

    Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned. 

    Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?