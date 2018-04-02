Deputies still searching for missing 17-year old in El Paso County

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are still looking for a missing 17-year old.
Mya Lilly Delgado was last seen on March 13 leaving Mesa Ridge High School at 6070 Mesa Ridge Parkway.
Deputies say they are concerned for her safety and would like any information that could lead to her whereabouts.
She is known to frequent southeast Colorado Springs, deputies say.
She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'4", 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lisa Montville at (719) 520-7227.
Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.
Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.
Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned.
Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned.
Eagle River Fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Edwards Sunday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents near the Brett Trail South. Crews said the fire burned approximately seven acres. Firefighters remained on scene to mop up hot spots once the fire was contained.
Eagle River Fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Edwards Sunday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents near the Brett Trail South. Crews said the fire burned approximately seven acres. Firefighters remained on scene to mop up hot spots once the fire was contained.